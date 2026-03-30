Sami Zayn is finally turning things around.

And at a great time.

As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues, the company made a stop at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. for the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown.

It was a good show for S.Z.

The WWE Superstar answered the open challenge from United States Champion Carmelo Hayes after being told earlier in the night by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that there may not be room on WrestleMania 42 for him this year.

Zayn would go on to defeat Hayes, win the title, and end the night by being informed of his match against Trick Williams on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

And just like that, Zayn saw the end of a tumultuous few months.

On Sunday evening, the WWE veteran surfaced via social media to issue a statement about his run of bad luck finally shifting just in time for WWE’s biggest two-night premium live event of the year.

“Big thank you to my fans,” Zayn wrote via X. “These past few months especially have been tumultuous, and you’ve had my back when times were tough.”

Zayn continued, “Now we are heading to WrestleMania together, and I am walking in as a champion. Lots of love -SZ.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.