As noted, Sami Zayn is matching donations to his ‘Sami For Syria’ charity for his birthday.

In an update, the following press release was issued on Monday with all of the details.

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Launches Campaign to Provide Lifesaving Healthcare to Displaced Syrians Through SAMS Mobile Clinics

WWE Champion and humanitarian fundraiser matches donations to support mobile medical clinics delivering care to underserved communities across Syria

WASHINGTON, DC – July 13, 2026 – WWE superstar Sami Zayn is calling on fans around the world to support his annual Sami For Syria fundraising campaign, benefiting the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) and its mobile medical clinics providing essential healthcare services to vulnerable communities across Syria.

On his birthday, Zayn announced that he is personally matching every donation made to the campaign up to $20,000, with a goal of raising $40,000 to fund two SAMS mobile clinics through the end of the year.

For years, Zayn has partnered with SAMS to support mobile healthcare teams operating on the ground in Syria, bringing primary medical care directly to displaced Syrians and people living in rural areas where access to healthcare remains limited.

“These mobile clinics come directly out to people who otherwise have no access to healthcare and deliver, in some cases, lifesaving medical care,” Zayn said in his campaign announcement. “Today is my birthday, and I’m trying to raise as much money as possible to support these clinics.”

The campaign comes at a moment of heightened attention for Zayn, following one of the biggest moments of his WWE career. After capturing the WWE Championship in front of a global audience, Zayn’s reign lasted nine days before he lost the title – a storyline that generated significant fan engagement and widespread sports entertainment coverage.

Now, Zayn is using that momentum to shine a spotlight on humanitarian efforts and encourage fans to make an impact beyond the wrestling ring.

SAMS mobile clinics provide essential healthcare services including primary care consultations, medications, maternal and child health services, chronic disease management, and emergency medical support for communities with limited access to healthcare.

Since its founding, SAMS has supported medical care for millions of people affected by conflict and humanitarian crises, working through hospitals, clinics, and mobile medical teams across Syria and other regions.

Fans can support the Sam For Syria campaign by visiting: SamiForSyria.com

About Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is a WWE superstar known for his championship performances, passionate fan following, and commitment to humanitarian causes. Through Sami For Syria, he has partnered with the Syrian American Medical Society to support healthcare access for vulnerable communities in Syria.

About the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) is a global humanitarian organization that provides lifesaving medical relief and strengthens healthcare systems in crisis-affected communities. Through a network of hospitals, clinics, mobile medical units, and healthcare professionals, SAMS delivers medical care and support to millions of people in need.