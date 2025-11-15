WWE SmackDown was a show full of announcements on Friday night.

Here’s some details from two of them.

During the show, as advertised, Sami Zayn appeared live in the ring to deliver a message to Solo Sikoa.

What was that message?

Zayn informed Sikoa that he is now medically cleared to return to the ring. This led to a giant brawl involving Sikoa and The MFT’s and Zayn and his friends, which included Shinsuke Nakamura, The Motor City Machine Guns and Rey Fenix.

Later in the show, Sikoa confronted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and demanded a fight with Zayn and his crew. Aldis then informed him that in two weeks on SmackDown, Sikoa and The MFT’s will face Zayn and his friends in a traditional Survivor Series Elimination match.

For those who missed the show, featured below is a detailed recap of the segment:

Inside the arena, the upbeat sounds of Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out comes the former U.S. Champion to a big reaction from the Albany crowd. He asks the crowd how they’re doing tonight and begins talking about the high-highs and low-lows he’s had as of late.

He says in particular the last four weeks have been extremely challenging for him. He has had to watch and sit on the sidelines. He watched Solo and the MFTs run through SmackDown, he watched while they attacked his friends. But that ends tonight. Zayn calls Solo out to the ring. Solo’s music hits and out he comes with the MFTs.

Solo tells him that he knows the real Zayn. He is pathetic, a liar, desperate and when you are desperate, you do desperate things. And that makes him selfish. He says Zayn does not care about anyone but himself. He doesn’t care about the guys in the back or even the fans.

Solo says but for him, he cares about his family. He cares about the men standing behind him, their loyalty to him. Unlike Zayn, he knows nothing about loyalty when it comes to family. He tells Zayn he better watch who he is talking to before he gets in the ring and whoops his ass.

Solo says Zayn is still wounded and Solo snaps his fingers. The MFTs get on the ring apron. Solo says this can end very bad for him. He can drop him right now where he stands but he won’t. He will wait until he is medically cleared and once he is, Solo is coming for him. Zayn says the good news for Solo is he won’t have to wait very long.

Because as of tonight, he is officially medically cleared. He tells Solo if he wants to do something about it, to do something about it right now. Zayn tells him that if he does, Zayn did not come alone. Out come Shinsuke Nakamura, The Motor City Machine Guns and Rey Fenix.

They attack the MFTs. A big brawl breaks out. In the ring, Zayn with right hands on Solo. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick but Talla Tonga pulls Solo to the outside of the ring. JC Mateo, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attack Zayn from behind.

From there, we see in comes Nakamura, The Motor City Machine Guns and Rey Fenix who help Zayn. The MFTs are thrown to the outside of the ring. Rey Fenix with a tornado splash onto the MFTs at ringside after a wild dive. The two sides end things in a stare off.

Later we see Solo is backstage with Nick Aldis. He tells Aldis that he wants Solo and Aldis says that in two weeks, before War Games, him and the MFTs can take on Sami Zayn, The Motor City Machine Guns, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix in a traditional five on five Survivor Series elimination match.