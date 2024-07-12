Sami Zayn is celebrating a milestone birthday today, and with that in mind, he is asking his fans to help him raise money for a good cause.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion is celebrating his 40th birthday today, Friday, July 12, 2024, and in honor of that, he released a video on social media asking fans to donate to his Sami For Syria campaign for mobile clinics that operate in Syria.

“Hi, today is my birthday,” Zayn wrote as the caption to the video on his official X account. “My wish is to raise as much money as possible for our 2 #SamiForSyria mobile clinics that operate in Syria.”

Zayn continued, “In 2023 these 2 clinics provided 51,743 medical services. I’ll match every dollar you donate today up to 15k!”

Fans interested in helping out in honor of Zayn’s birthday, or just to be part of a good cause, you can donate by visiting his page at Fundraise.GiveSmart.com, or by logging on to SamiForSyria.com.

Additionally, the official WWE account on X noted that they asked Zayn for a match he would like to see featured in its’ entirety for free in honor of his birthday, and he selected a match from his El Generico days. The bout is El Generico vs. Samuray del Sol from the EVOLVE 17 event back in 2012.

Also celebrating a birthday today is WWE Producer and former Superstar Shane “Hurricane” Helms.

STAND BACK! THERE'S A BIRTHDAY COMING THROUGH! Happy birthday to @ShaneHelmsCom! pic.twitter.com/DvG73mI5f8 — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2024