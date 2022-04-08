WWE superstar Sami Zayn took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his recent WrestleMania 38 showdown against Johnny Knoxville, a wild bout that saw the Jackass icon defeat Zayn after pinning him in a giant mouse-trap.

Zayn, who has had his fair share of classics with a number of top talents, states that he is extremely proud of the bout with Knoxville, and it is now one of his all-time personal favorites. His full statement reads:

My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of. I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them. Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.

Zayn and Knoxville’s feud dates back to January of this year after Knoxville declared himself for the 2022 Royal Rumble. Check out Zayn’s full tweet below.