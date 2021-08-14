Sami Zayn apparently is not a big fan of the “You deserve it!” chants in pro wrestling.

Fans often chant “You deserve it!” to a wrestler when they win a big match or become champion. Zayn recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her “Oral Sessions” podcast and discussed the chant.

He sarcastically said, “My favorite chant in wrestling, ‘You deserve it!’ … I’m like, ‘Do you? Do you deserve anything?'”

Paquette pointed out how that it’s the fans who chant this, not the wrestler.

Sami responded and said he’d rather hear something like “You got lucky!” when he wins the WWE Title.

“What about believing that chant? ‘I worked hard and I do deserve it.’ No, I don’t think so. Everyone works hard, with a few exceptions,” Sami said. “The biggest source of…malcontent? The thing that leaves me in a state of unease is how amazing my life is and the juxtaposition with how awful life is for so many other people and the sorrow I feel for other people and how I have it so good. It’s not because I deserve it. That’s the point. I don’t deserve it any more than the next person. I don’t. I believe it’s just mainly luck. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I worked hard. Whatever. Everybody works hard. I’m really great at wrestling. I’m really really good. Not everybody is this good.

“A lot of people work hard at a lot of things and don’t get the breaks. I got breaks. It’s time to acknowledge that. Don’t ever chant ‘You deserve it’ at me. I don’t want to hear it. I would much rather, ‘You got lucky! You got lucky!’ That would be more accurate. When I win the WWE Championship, that’s what I want. ‘You got super lucky!’ Not the best chant in the world, but you make it work, people. That’s the truth. Hard work, sure, whatever.”

