Sami Zayn opens up about his recent trip to Saudi Arabia with WWE.

Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia at the Night of Champions premium live event to retain the tag team titles. The former Honorary Uce spoke about this experience during his recent interview with After The Bell, where he cleared the air on why he did not travel to Saudi Arabia with WWE in the past.

It was a really heavy trip. A lot went into it, to be honest. The fact that I haven’t been there in a few years, and that there has been so much speculation as to why I’m not going and the political reasoning and this and that. I won’t get into all of it, but I will tell you that 99.9% of what you’ve read online about this subject is completely fabricated, completely just…people assuming things and then running with those assumptions and adding onto them. It’s wild,” he said. “Anytime they can’t get concrete answers, that’s kind of what tends to happen. It’s human nature, almost.

Zayn adds that he was moved by the reception he received from the audience and wishes he could have been the natural representative for WWE in the past but that just wasn’t the case.

The actual event itself, and the reception from the audience, it’s kind of what I’ve been waiting for, for a while, in a way. I would have been the natural representative for those shows, and I just wasn’t. It was good to finally be put in that position.

