During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn spoke on enjoying the WWE’s receptiveness towards his creative ideas. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m one of the luckier guys. It took a while for my ideas to start getting through. I’m sure Jon had a million ideas he was pitching, and he was a top guy, he was a champion. Sometimes they just don’t get through. I just started getting lucky out of nowhere and because stuff was working and I had a good relationship with writers, I’m very lucky. I can’t complain as much as other guys when it comes to pitching things and getting them. I have gotten away with a lot more than most, so I don’t think I’m in a position to complain about that.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.