WWE superstar Sami Zayn spoke about the late Pat Patterson on today’s edition of Talking Smack, where the current Intercontinental champion revealed Patterson as one of his biggest supporters, who even pushed for him to be better utilized with the higher-ups of the company. Hear his full comments below.

How Patterson sang his praises and pushed for him to be used:

He would sing my praises to everybody and anybody that would listen. He was such a fan of mine in the most humbling sort of way. He really genuinely believed in my ability at a time when I was still trying to make my name in NXT and just kind of trying to prove myself, trying to get an opportunity I could. He was the first one to really, and I mean really, push for me with all the higher-ups, with Vince himself. He was always saying, ‘you got to use this guy’ and whatever. But anyway, that’s just from a professional standpoint.

Says Patterson really knew how to live:

From a personal standpoint, there’s so much that could be said about him because he had a real ‘joie de vivre,’ which is a French term for ‘lust and a love for life’. He truly, like he knew how to live. We would always talk about how he did the Snowbird thing, you know, Summer, he wanted to be in Montreal because Montreal, as you know, is a world-class city in the summer. When it got cold, he wanted nothing to do with it. It was off to Florida. He just had a way about him. We would always talk about delicious food, about the wonderful cities all over America. You know, we had a lot in common and I don’t just have this love for him because of how he spoke up for me professionally. He genuinely had this lust for life that was just so admirable that I will definitely take with me, you know, as a life lesson for years to come. He knew how to live.

The full edition of Talking Smack can be viewed on the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)