WWE superstar Sami Zayn was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably on the success of current Universal champion Roman Reigns. Hear what Zayn had to say on the subject below.

How it took a lot of people to get Roman Reigns to where he is currently:

The individual effort versus the collective effort, right? So you take someone like Roman Reigns who’s a great example. Roman, no one’s gonna say he’s not good. He’s awesome, clearly. However, think of how many people it took to get him there and so that’s an amazing thing about wrestling that I think about all the time is the duality and the dynamic between the individual and the collective because the very individual mindset of like, ‘I gotta get over, I’m the best. I have to believe –’ a little bit of that is like WWE conditioning or whatever. ‘You gotta think like you’re the man and you wanna be in the top spot!’ And it’s all through a lens of sort of dominance, which is a whole other — I won’t even touch all that.

How like life, wrestling requires you to rely on the person next to you:

My point is just while we’re talking about us, us, us, you’re relying on the person next to you to get you there. You can be the best. You can be the best promo in the world. Who you gonna cut a promo on if nobody’s there to work with you? You know what I’m saying? We need one another to get ahead on an individual level and you know, just understanding that dynamic I think is important and again, it’s one of those things that’s reflected in society and in ourselves but also you see it in the wrestling business when we talk about this guy’s the best, that guy’s the best. You have to understand the totality of the picture. That’s all I’m getting at.

