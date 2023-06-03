Sami Zayn discusses the Bloodline story.

The WWE superstar and current reigning tag champion spoke on this topic during his appearance on the After The Bell podcast. Zayn reveals that despite the Bloodline story being one of the best received WWE storylines in years there was a point where he thought about jumping ship. Here what he had to say below.

Yeah, there were, and I can’t mention names [laughs]. There were doubts as to whether it should even happen. Even in its early infancy stage of it all. Then, for me, going back to a question about impatience. There was a point when I was actually very impatient with the storyline and I was almost ready to abandon ship and say, ‘Okay, we need to start moving on in a different direction if this isn’t going to go where it needs to go.’

Zayn explains that the entire lifeblood of the story came down to his relationship with Roman Reigns and how important it was for the two to build chemistry together.

For me, it all hinged on me and Roman getting together finally and the swerve being, ‘Roman likes this guy.’ You expect him to not like him, but he meets him, and he likes him. That was the money of the whole thing. He buys in. Roman drives the whole story, and it works very well, even if he’s not there, but because he’s the main antagonist, his decision at the next point in the story is going to drive and propel the story in whatever direction it’s going. You needed him involved.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zayn opened up about his recent trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions. You can read about his experience here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)