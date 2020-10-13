During an interview with Metro UK, Sami Zayn revealed that it was Jamie Noble who came up with the finish to the Clash of Champions ladder match. Here’s what he had to say:

I wish I could take all the credit for that [ending], but actually Jamie Noble’s a real genius. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

I think it was a really good match, and I’m really proud of it. It had what I like about wrestling, which is a little bit of everything. There was a lot of character work, there was a lot of just good in ring action, some spectacular stunts, and some dramatic storytelling. That’s the cocktail I like about pro wrestling. I like when many different elements come together, and that’s what I feel like that match was, for me.