Sami Zayn spoke with Main Event Radio’s Ryan Rider in Montreal on Friday to promote tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The full interview can be found at this link. The show sent us the following highlights:

Sami on how he feels going into his match at Elimination Chamber:

It’s hard not to feel great. This easily could have been the WrestleMania match, in my opinion. The fact that this is happening in Montreal is almost more special. This is my WrestleMania for sure. And then there is WrestleMania for real right after that. It’s been a great time for me. It took a lot of variables to converge for us to find ourselves in this position but here we are. Every metric that we have to measure success – crowd reactions, merchandise, ratings, social media engagement – every indication has been that this is a very special story that we haven’t seen in a long time.

Sami on The Bloodline’s storyline:

It is amazing to be a part of a story that is that hot, and we are almost 10 months in and it is the hottest that it’s ever been. We are going into this match Saturday night at the Bell Center at a point where it’s hotter than it’s been at any point in the story. And I don’t really know if there is another story in existence that peaks 10 months in. A testament to the story, the performers, the behind the scenes people who contributed for us to reach this point. And the fact that Montreal has become part of the story, and not just a place where the event is taking place. The fact that it is taking place in Montreal is crucial to the story, Montreal is now a character in the story.

Sami on if he can dethrone Roman for the title:

I think it’s a very realistic possibility. And it’s amazing to say that because I don’t think we could have said that a year ago or two years ago. But now, anything can happen.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live Elimination Chamber coverage at 7pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.