Sami Zayn is still taking in the overwhelming support he has received since capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, with one congratulatory message standing out above the rest.

Speaking with Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg on ESPN New York (see video below), Zayn reflected on the flood of messages he received following his title victory. He said the words “overdue” and “well-deserved” came up repeatedly from people he respects, but admitted he was especially moved by a text from John Cena.

“I think one of the things that overwhelmed me the most about this is the outpouring of support and love and people saying, the words that came up the most were ‘overdue’ and ‘deserved’, like ‘well-deserved’ and ‘long overdue,'” Zayn said. “And to get that from so many people that I respect and that I love and it’s really really been touching to no end. I guess one message that I got that I guess I didn’t expect, although I didn’t expect it and it was extremely nice was from John Cena.”

Zayn went on to reveal what made Cena’s message so meaningful, explaining that the 17-time world champion reminded him just how difficult it is to reach the top of the profession.

“He sent me a message and he just kind of reminded me of the difficulty of attaining this, and that less than 1% of people who ever aspire to do what we do ever gets to this point,” he continued. “And that’s not lost on me, but to hear it coming from him, just saying ‘congratulations.’ And one of one of the things he said that also really touched me is just that this is a genuinely earned, I don’t want to throw out personal stuff that he said to me, but the thing that stuck to me is just that he said ‘you really, you did it your way.’ And man, I just thought that was so cool coming from him. Cause he didn’t have to text me at all and he did. And it was really one of the more touching texts I got to be honest with you.”

Zayn also praised Cena for the thoughtfulness behind the message, saying it served as a reminder to appreciate how rare it is to accomplish what he has in WWE.

“He’s a very thoughtful person,” Zayn said of Cena. “And I think he was just trying to remind me in case I wasn’t already – to be very mindful of the unlikeliness and how difficult it is to reach the mountain top and that you did it and you should be proud of that. And that was I guess in summary. But man, it was cool. It was a really cool message to get.”

During the same interview, Sami Zayn didn’t hold back when responding to backlash over WWE Title win: “You’re an idiot …”.