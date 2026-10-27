Sami Zayn admits there was a point earlier this year when he believed his opportunity to become WWE Champion had come and gone.

During a recent appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion reflected on his unsuccessful title challenge against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble and how the loss affected his outlook on eventually capturing WWE’s top prize.

Zayn explained that after coming close to winning the championship during his involvement with The Bloodline, he began questioning whether there was still an opportunity to tell the story of his long-awaited breakthrough.

“Here’s the thing that’s funny about it because even at the start of this year, which was nine months ago, ten months ago now, whatever, I was wrestling Drew, and I didn’t win. I had kind of just battled with it and went, you know what, maybe the ship sailed. I was real close a couple of years ago with all the Bloodline stuff and all that, and even in the fallout of that. Then I was close, but if I lost after losing that match, I was like, well, you can’t tell this story again.”

According to Zayn, the repeated near-misses had made it increasingly difficult to revisit the underdog storyline that had helped establish his connection with WWE audiences. He also acknowledged that his momentum was no longer at the level it had reached during the height of The Bloodline storyline.

“Maybe it’ll happen in some different way, and it did happen in a bit of a different way. But the Cinderella story, underdog who finally wins the big one- we burnt that card; that card was done after losing to Drew because you can only tell that story so many times. You can get them on board once, twice, three times, and it wasn’t the right time. It wasn’t. I didn’t have the momentum that I had a year or two prior to that. But I had to kind of struggle to accept that maybe I just missed the window, slipped through the cracks, and it just won’t happen.”

Despite those doubts, Zayn said he had reached a point in his career where winning the championship would be an additional accomplishment rather than something necessary to validate everything he had already achieved.

“I’ve had a tremendous career, and winning the world title at that point is just the cherry on top. It would be nice to have, but it’s not like if I never win it, it’s like I never \[got it\]. You don’t live and die by these things. You kind of just got to look at the big picture.”

Zayn ultimately captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions in June, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther. His initial reign lasted just nine days before CM Punk returned to SmackDown and defeated him for the title.

Zayn later regained the championship from Punk in September, beginning his second reign with the title.

During the same interview, Sami Zayn revealed how WWE’s original Bloodline plans changed.