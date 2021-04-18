Sami Zayn shared an idea he pitched two years ago for SummerSlam in a post on Twitter.
It happened when a fan posted a video of a 2011 match between Zayn and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman at a CHIKARA’s King of Trios event. Zayn responded with the following:
“I asked if I could wrestle him at Summerslam two years ago. @TheRealXPac, that is. Not the other guy.”
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 17, 2021