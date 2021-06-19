Sami Zayn will wrestle Kevin Owens at this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

During today’s Talking Smack, Zayn interrupted a segment with Adam Pearce where he sent a message to Owens.

“The worst is when you have Kevin Owens, who carries on as the relentless fighting machine [and] fighting family man. A man that’s fighting to put food on his family’s table. At the end of the day, he’s the worst kind of rat. He is a corporate co-conspirator. There’s nothing lower than that,” Zayn said. “For everything that Kevin Owens has done to me over the years, this stretch — him being part of this conspiracy against me — is worse than anything he’s ever done. At Hell in a Cell, karmic justice will be served.”