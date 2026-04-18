Stephanie McMahon briefly turned back the clock during her WWE Hall of Fame induction.

And she didn’t come alone.

While delivering her speech on Friday night in Las Vegas, NV., Stephanie leaned into her old on-screen persona from her days leading The Authority, cutting a surprise heel-style promo in the middle of the ceremony.

At one point, she boldly declared herself “the most powerful boss b*tch ever,” before taking an unexpected jab at current WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn.

Out of nowhere, the crowd got a callback to one of WWE’s most memorable storylines.

“While you were cheering for underdogs and B+ players, I see you Sami Zayn,” Stephanie said. “I was busy running this company and turning it into the global juggernaut that it is today.”

The line echoed the rhetoric used during The Authority’s run opposing Daniel Bryan’s “Yes!” Movement heading into WrestleMania, making the moment feel like a blast from WWE’s past.

Sami Zayn didn’t take long to respond.

On social media, Zayn reacted by tagging Stephanie and sharing the popular viral 50 Cent meme, writing: “Why she say f**k me for?”

Sami Zayn defends his WWE United States Championship against Trick Williams, with Lil Yachty in his corner, at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Hall Of Fame Results 4/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.