Sami Zayn’s reign as Undisputed WWE Champion came to a shocking end on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Zayn was originally scheduled to defend the title against Cody Rhodes, but the match was changed after Gunther attacked Rhodes backstage and left him unable to compete.

Hometown hero CM Punk stepped in as the replacement challenger, making his first appearance since the Raw After WrestleMania 42 show back in April, and his first match since losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Punk defeated Zayn to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, ending Zayn’s title reign after just nine days, making it the shortest run as WWE Champion for any Superstar since The Miz back in 2021.

In a WWE digital exclusive filmed after Raw went off the air, an emotional Zayn vented his frustration over the sudden title change.

“How is it that after 24 years of crawling and inching for every little inch to get the WWE Championship,” an extremely fired up Zayn began in a digital exclusive backstage segment after the 7/6 Raw went off the air. “After I finally get it, NINE DAYS AFTER I GET IT, that piece of sh*t can walk back in here, after not being here for months, for months, and walks right in and gets it?!”

Zayn continued his emotional outburst, directing more harsh words toward the new champion.

“That motherf**ker,” Zayn continued. “He has no business, no business!”

As the backstage video continued, Zayn broke down in tears, collapsing to the floor inside the Allstate Arena as the digital exclusive video came to an end (see below).