Sami Zayn raised a ton of dough for a good cause last month.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion surfaced on social media on Tuesday evening with an update on his “Sami For Syria” charitable efforts around his birthday in July.

Zayn noted that $24,744 was raised at SamiForSyria.com in 24 hours, with Zayn rounding it off to 25k and matching the amount for a $50,000 donation to fund two mobile clinics that provide medical care in Syria.

“For my birthday last month, you guys donated $24,744 for SamiForSyria.com in 24 hours,” Zayn wrote. “I topped it up to an even 25k & as promised, I matched that 25,000$ myself, meaning we raised $50,000 in one day to fund 2 mobile clinics providing medical care in Syria. THANK YOU ALL!”