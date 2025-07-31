Alexa Bliss will always be closely associated with Bray Wyatt due to their on-screen alliance that developed during the pandemic era. The partnership allowed Alexa to tap into a darker, more mysterious persona that fans hadn’t seen from her before.

Bray Wyatt’s legacy now lives on through the Wyatt Sicks, a faction led by his real-life brother Bo Dallas, portraying Uncle Howdy.

Alexa has continued to honor Bray’s influence, often through the presence of Lilly.

In a recent interview with FOX News Digital, Bliss was asked whether a future connection with the Wyatt Sicks could be in the cards. She said,

“I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it, Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna’ be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen.”

She continued, “I think it would be something fun to explore at some point. Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes. But obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know.”

Josh Barnett says the original main event for Bloodsport Bushido was set to feature him facing off against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Speaking on a recent edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Barnett shared that the plan was in place for the June 2024 event, but it ultimately didn’t come together.

On Goldberg nearly coming to terms on the match: “When we did Bloodsport Bushido in Japan, the main event was me vs. Jon Moxley. In the creation of the event, the original main event was going to be me vs. Bill Goldberg. Me and Bill came to an agreement about it and we were trying to make it happen, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t something we could put together. We agreed on pretty much all the necessary items. He’s a very important man with a lot of obligations and contracts and all sorts of stuff. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make that match happen.”

On if he’d still like to have the match: “I don’t know. Anytime Bill decides that is something he wants to do, I’m there. He’s had an incredible career. Very lengthy, very storied. It would depend on him.”

Sami Zayn says he’s thoroughly enjoying the storyline he’s been building with Karrion Kross. The two have been circling each other for a while, and their ongoing tension will come to a head at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking with the Toronto Sun, Zayn reflected on the rivalry and expressed his appreciation for the slow-burn buildup.

On the slow burn feud: “Well, you know, it’s funny because for as much as a slow burn as it has been, I’ve kind of been loosely attached to him (Karrion Kross) for almost the entire year. I’d have to go back and see when our first interaction is, but, it would probably be, you know, towards the beginning of this year. So it really is something that’s been slowly, slowly simmering for, I don’t know, probably close to six, seven, eight months. I really don’t know but, all this to say, despite that, I kind of wish there was a little bit more recent steam on it. I know things have kind of picked up in the last month with he and I.”

On fans getting behind Kross: “But to watch the way fans have sort of got behind him in a way recently is really interesting to me. Really interesting because he hasn’t been given a whole lot. It’s just been like, a minute back here, a minute back there, sprinkled over several, several months, and that slow burn, as you put it, has kind of, I don’t know, made people a lot more intrigued and just really wanna see him get more of an opportunity.”

On their storyline: “And I’m interested in — I like the story that we’re telling here. I typically like stories about broader issues. Not just you punch me in the face and I punched you in the face. Now, I’m gonna get even with you. These are morality issues and talking about — his worldview as a character is talking about how everyone is sort of corrupted and everyone is evil deep down and I represent sort of the opposite. As someone who tries to do his very best to fight the good fight and is doubling down on being incorruptible, even in the face of temptation and shortcoming.

“This thing about the World Title being the backdrop for all of it, about being unable to achieve this big goal, and the issue being that perhaps I’m too good to do what needs to be done. This life lesson that’s kind of being taught like, oh, well, you gotta get your hands dirty if you wanna get ahead and the character kind of rejects that so I think it plays to much deeper issues and those are the kind of stories I like to tell. I wish we had a bit more time to lean into that really. But as I said, it has been a slow burn but I wish we could really, you know, get our hands in the dough on that one. Because I think that’s kind of been the subtle — that’s the undertone and what’s kind of underpinning the whole story but, I wish it was a little bit more at the front of it all, you know?”

