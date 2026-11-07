Sami Zayn may have come up short against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2026, but the Undisputed WWE Champion believes he walked away with something nearly as important.

Reigns defeated Zayn to capture the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship at Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following the match, Zayn approached The Original Tribal Chief looking for a handshake, only for Reigns to pull him in for an embrace instead.

During the WWE Crown Jewel post-show, Zayn reflected on the encounter and explained why earning Reigns’ respect had become such an important part of their rivalry.

“I wasn’t going to walk in as the WWE Champion into Riyadh with the OTC, the biggest star of the last 20 years, I was not going to walk in without getting respect. I might have said some stuff. I might have did some stuff to Roman because I needed the OTC. I didn’t want a half measure. I wanted Roman at his best.”

Zayn went on to explain that he believes their championship encounter forced Reigns to give everything he had, something he felt was necessary to prove himself against one of WWE’s biggest stars.

“Everyone saw it. He saw it. He felt it. He knows it. It took everything he had. Everything he had to put me away. But I got what I wanted. No, no, no. I didn’t get what I wanted. I wanted to win. I did. But I got what I needed.”

Although Zayn acknowledged his disappointment over the loss, he made it clear that Reigns’ gesture after the match carried considerable meaning. He also had a message for anyone else who might question his standing in WWE.

“I got the respect that I deserve from that man. If that man, the biggest star in this industry over the last 20 years, can show me that respect, I expect it across the board for the last real good guy going forward.”

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@WWERomanReigns just speared @SamiZayn for the win! 😱 https://t.co/SXEkFCPhkz — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

"You’re not honorary. You’re an Uso." We love to see it 🥹 https://t.co/cNWt8xkyvs — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026