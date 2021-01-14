Impact Wrestling is known to air some archive matches during its weekly television show on AXS TV.
The promotion did so on Tuesday night and featured some notable names. They aired a match from DDT Pro featuring Kenny Omega with his opponent being a much younger El Generico.
Sami Zayn, who portrayed the character before signing with WWE, took to Twitter to react to it by writing the following:
I can’t believe this was on TV the other night. https://t.co/bYe0qRZsen
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 13, 2021