Sami Zayn is getting some support from Hollywood.

Actor Kieran Culkin made an appearance on the November 18 episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was spotted wearing a Sami Zayn “Justice” t-shirt.

The wardrobe choice didn’t go unnoticed by the Undisputed WWE Champion, who shared a photo of Culkin from the late-night television appearance on his Instagram Stories.

Zayn kept his reaction short and simple, writing, “Justice.”

Culkin is no stranger to WWE programming. The actor was among the celebrities in attendance for the historic Netflix premiere of WWE Raw in January 2025, where he interacted with CM Punk at ringside following Punk’s victory over Seth Rollins.

The “Justice” message has become a significant part of Zayn’s current WWE character, with the champion continuing to speak out about the disrespect he believes he has received from fans and those who doubted his ability to reach the top of the company.