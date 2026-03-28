The road to WrestleMania 42 just got a little more interesting.

On the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown after hearing Trick Williams talk to WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis about his spot on the WrestleMania 42 card, Sami Zayn was told there might not be room for him on this year’s two-night premium live event.

Zayn insisted there would be.

And took steps to ensure it soon thereafter.

Later in the show, Zayn answered the latest weekly challenge by WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes, challenging the current title-holder in a two-break match that thrilled the jam-packed crowd inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

When all was said-and-done, it was Zayn who managed to get his hand raised in victory, recapturing the WWE United States Championship in the process.

It looks like Zayn may have found some wiggle room on the WrestleMania 42 card, after all.

As noted, Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams is rumored along with multiple other matches as close to being finalized behind-the-scenes for the two-night PLE on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next month.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.