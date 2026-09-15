Sami Zayn is having a little fun at CM Punk’s expense following his latest WWE Championship victory.

Zayn defeated Punk on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown to regain the WWE Championship, beginning his second reign with the title. Punk had previously defeated Zayn for the championship in July.

Following his victory, Zayn took to social media with a photo showing the WWE Championship sitting inside his refrigerator — an apparent callback to one of Punk’s most memorable photos.

After leaving WWE Money In The Bank 2011 as WWE Champion, Punk famously posted a photo of the title inside his refrigerator.

More than 15 years later, Zayn has now given the image his own spin after taking the championship back from Punk.