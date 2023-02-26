At last weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Despite the loss, Zayn is still incredibly proud of getting to compete in front of his hometown of Montreal and chronicled the entire day prior to his showdown with the Tribal Chief in his latest Vlog. The former Honorary Uce promoted the Vlog on Twitter by writing:

“I spent 22 years staying as private as possible & in one weekend threw it all away because I thought I’d win the Championship. What a rib! All kidding aside, this is a very special time in my life & I wanted to commemorate it. All of it. So here it is.”

Since Elimination Chamber Zayn has put his focus on The Usos, and a possible reunion with longtime partner/rival, Kevin Owens. Reports are that the four men will meet for the tag team titles at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Check out Zayn’s tweet below.