Sami Zayn is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Sunday, July 12, and he already knows what he wants as a gift from the pro wrestling community.

Money.

But money for a good cause.

The recent Undisputed WWE Champion released a video on Sunday announcing he will be match donations fans make to his Sami For Syria charity in honor of his birthday.

The caption that accompanied the video reads as follows:

Hello, it’s my birthday! My birthday wish this year is to raise as much money as possible to keep our two existing #SamiForSyria Mobile Clinics operating for the rest of the year. If you’d like to do something nice for my birthday or just feel bad for me after being robbed of the WWE Championship, donate here today: http://SamiForSyria.com. I am matching every dollar donated today up to 20k. Thanks to all the RIDE OR DIE fans for your support and generosity!

Watch Sami Zayn’s birthday video message via the X post embedded below.