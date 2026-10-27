Sami Zayn has opened up about how his involvement with The Bloodline evolved beyond WWE’s original creative plans.

During a recent appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion reflected on his memorable 2022 run alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos, explaining how the storyline took on a life of its own as unexpected developments began influencing its direction.

According to Zayn, the initial idea was for him to remain on the outskirts of the faction before eventually challenging Reigns for a championship. However, his growing relationship with The Usos, particularly Jey Uso, created opportunities that weren’t necessarily part of the original blueprint.

“Well, that’s kind of what makes it work from the jump. That was in the conception of the idea; it’s so ridiculous, that’s part of the appeal of it. My intent in the beginning was more to be kind of like on the periphery, it evolved, and that’s part of the beauty of it. When I say part of the skill set, part of why I loved it so much is the week-to-week adaptation,” Zayn said.

The WWE Superstar explained that while he had a general destination in mind for the storyline, some of its most successful elements emerged organically through the reactions and chemistry between those involved.

“I had some ideas and I had an overarching blueprint, which more or less kind of came to fruition, which starts here and ends in a championship match eventually down the road with Roman. That’s kind of the blueprint in your head, but some of the week-to-week stuff that you don’t account for, those are just gifts that fall into your lap, and then it’s playing with those gifts, and that’s that adaptability and the improvisational skills and the storytelling skills that I think are really what we do, or a crucial part of what we do, or a crucial part of being really good at what we do, is adapting to those things when they come to you, whether it’s in a match or whether it’s in a storyline. I know this was the plan, but hang on just a sec. Now we’ve got this thing with Jey, and you got to run with it because it’s interesting, and you hadn’t accounted for it ahead of time.”

Zayn went on to emphasize the importance of recognizing when an unplanned development is worth exploring, noting that the same approach has played a role in his more recent storylines involving the Undisputed WWE Championship.

“But now you’ve got this gift that fell from the heavens, and running with it. Sometimes that happens in matches, and sometimes it happens in promos, or a lot of times, what’s happened to me, especially most recently with this WWE title thing, is it’s happened in kind of overarching storytelling, where yeah, I know this wasn’t where we were going, but hang on a sec. This is really interesting, and we should probably elaborate on this.”

Zayn’s association with The Bloodline ultimately came to an end at the 2023 Royal Rumble, when he refused Reigns’ orders to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Reigns with a steel chair.

The betrayal led to Zayn challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal.

More than three years later, the two are preparing to share the ring again under very different circumstances. Zayn, now the Undisputed WWE Champion, is scheduled to face World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion showdown at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.