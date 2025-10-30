Sami Zayn just wrapped up a memorable run a couple of weeks ago.

The popular WWE veteran wrote about the run, which he thoroughly enjoyed, in a reflective statement shared via social media on Thursday.

“Been reflecting on my run as US Champion,” Zayn wrote via his official X account earlier today. “One of my favorite things I’ve done in WWE.”

Zayn continued, “8 weeks, 8 very different opponents, 8 bangers in a row. It’s hard to do something great. In the age of content, it’s even harder to do something memorable. It felt like this was both.”

He concluded by simply adding, “Grateful.”

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn dropped the WWE United States Championship to Ilja Dragunov on the October 17 episode of WWE SmackDown in what was the surprise return of “The Mad Dragon” after over a year on the sidelines due to injury.

With his win, Dragunov ended Zayn’s run as WWE United States Champion, which included several weeks of ‘open challenge’ title matches against the likes of John Cena, Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, Je’Von Evans, Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura.

As noted, reportedly Zayn himself pitched the idea to drop the title when he did to Dragunov.

In related news, during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on October 24, Michael Cole announced on the brodcast that Sami Zayn is currently “not medically cleared” to compete.

This came after Zayn was attacked by the MFTs group consisting of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga on the previous week’s show, just moments after losing his U.S. Title to Ilja Dragunov. There is no word yet on when Zayn will be medically cleared to return.

Whether or not this week's episode of WWE SmackDown features an update on Sami Zayn remains to be seen, however one would expect there to be one.

