Sami Zayn believes his involvement with The Bloodline could ultimately go down as the defining chapter of his WWE career.

During a recent appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion was asked which accomplishment or period of his career he believes fans will remember most.

Despite everything he has accomplished throughout his career, including his recent rise to the top of WWE, Zayn pointed to his memorable run as The Bloodline’s Honorary Uce.

“Probably Bloodline stuff. I think that’s probably what I’d be best remembered for if my career ended before I won the world title or whatever; it might still be what I’m most remembered for 20 years from now if people remember anything about me 20 years from now. But I was also just very proud of it. But I’ve had so many things throughout my career. I’m just giving you the answer of what I think would be best remembered, but also simultaneously something I’m extremely proud of, but there’s a ton of stuff in my career I’m extremely proud of.”

Zayn also reflected on the unpredictable path that brought him to The Bloodline storyline, including his previous rivalry with Johnny Knoxville that culminated in their Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania 38.

When discussing how differently his career might have unfolded without certain opportunities, Zayn explained that attempting to predict alternate outcomes is nearly impossible.

“No idea. I can’t even fathom it. I don’t know, because it just is. So I can’t play what-ifs or hypotheticals. I don’t even know how to answer that because everything is such a domino effect in this company and in life, but in this company, it’s almost impossible to say what would have happened if X or if Y, these variables.”

As an example, Zayn recalled how one of the biggest opportunities of his early wrestling career came about because of another Canadian wrestler named Sexy Eddie, whose bloody performance during an independent wrestling appearance helped generate interest in Canadian talent.

“The biggest break I ever had in my career, minus Bloodline and WWE stuff, what got me booked in the United States to begin with had nothing to do with me. It was because another wrestler from Canada called Sexy Eddie went to the States, and I won’t get into the gory details here, but there are gory details because he got cut open and there was a bunch of blood and he was just an insane showman and he captured people’s imaginations in this one night where all of a sudden these people were like who are these Canadian guys? Because of that I got booked.”

Zayn continued by explaining how that seemingly unrelated performance helped open doors for him, making it difficult to imagine where his career would have ended up otherwise.

“So the biggest break in my career had nothing to do with me. It was because Sexy Eddie got cut open and had blood spewing out of his arm but still decided to put on a show. If he doesn’t put on that show, I don’t know how my career would have gone. Maybe I’d still be here. Maybe I’d still be in this chair. Maybe I’d be WWE Champion. Maybe I wouldn’t. I have no idea. But there’s such a crazy domino effect that takes place that you can’t even begin to get your head around.”

Zayn’s run with The Bloodline began in 2022 and eventually became one of WWE’s most prominent storylines, leading to his highly anticipated championship showdown with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023.

The two are now scheduled to meet again at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7, this time in a Champion vs. Champion match featuring Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

During the same interview, Sami Zayn revealed how WWE’s original Bloodline plans changed, and also explained when he nearly gave up completely on winning the WWE title.