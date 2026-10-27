Sami Zayn says beating Carmelo Hayes for the United States Championship accelerated his heel turn faster than he expected. In a new INSIGHT interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Undisputed WWE Champion explained why he wanted the change to develop gradually instead of abruptly replacing his character.

His approach was to gradually encourage more boos while responding to the audience each week. Zayn said his feud with Trick Williams contributed to that change, but beating Hayes produced an immediate swing against him that sped up the process.

He said weekly television sometimes prevented him from reaching the balance he wanted at the time he wanted it. Rather than starting over with a completely different character, Zayn preferred to let one stage of his story lead into the next.