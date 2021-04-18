WWE superstar and former Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn recently tweeted out a video of Hall of Famer Sean Waltman taking on the legendary El Generico (definitely not Sami Zayn) at an indie event, where Zayn reveals he asked WWE if he could work Waltman in a match two years ago. He writes, “I asked if I could wrestle him at Summerslam two years ago.”

Waltman would confirm Zayn’s statement, adding that he would have taken the match but health issues stopped him from being able to compete. He writes, “I had a few health/injury issues that needed addressing at that time. Now that I’ve taken care of them, there’s always next #SummerSlam…if that’s something people want to see. I meant next year’s #SummerSlam.”

Check it out below.