WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, where the Honorary Uce discussed a number of different topics, including how he never got to share the screen with the company’s top act, Roman Reigns, until Triple H took over as head of creative. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he never got to be on-screen with Reigns until Triple H took control of creative:

I can’t say because I genuinely do not know, but I know before Triple H was on creative, I never got on screen with Roman. Then when Triple H did get [on creative] I finally did get on screen with Roman. Whether that’s a coincidence, because like I said, the first time I finally did get on screen with Roman, [which] took the story to the next level, happened to be a lot of stars lining up. The Usos weren’t there, Heyman wasn’t there, it was in Montreal, all these things.

How the story got to play out, and reach levels they never would have dreamed:

Would that have happened if Hunter wasn’t in charge? I don’t know. All I know is I can definitely point to the time he wasn’t in charge and say I was kept away from being on screen with Roman. Then once he was in charge, all of a sudden, I’m on screen and it’s allowed to breathe and see where it goes. Because if I do get on screen with Roman and we start doing stuff with The Usos, and all that, and it’s not really working, then okay, you go somewhere else, but because it got it started to work, it got room to breathe. As it breathed it grew. Whether that would have happened without him? I don’t know, but probably not.

