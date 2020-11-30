WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn took to Twitter this evening to hype up the new “Liv Forever” documentary on the WWE network, which takes a deep dive into the career of Riott Squad member Liv Morgan. Zayn reveals in his post that he originally pitched to WWE for Morgan to be apart of his Great Liberator group, but she would end up getting drafted to Raw.

The champ writes, “Really enjoyed #LivForever on @WWENetwork. Fun fact, when I first started doing “The Great Liberator” I pitched hard to get

@YaOnlyLivvOnce with me, but she got drafted to Raw. There is SO much to her. Can’t wait to see her one day become Womens Champ.”

Zayn joins a number of stars, including former NXT women’s champion Ember Moon, who have promoted Morgan’s documentary on social media. See his tweet below.