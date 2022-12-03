WWE superstar Sami Zayn was a recent guest on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, where the Honorary Uce spoke about talents from other companies he would like to work with, including AEW’s Kenny Omega, Dante Martin, and current world champion, MJF. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he misses working with Kenny Omega, adding that the Cleaner was always very detail oriented like he was:

It’s guys that I’ve worked with before that I just miss and that I would love to work with again now like Kenny Omega just as an example. I’m listing a lot of AEW guys here, but you know I haven’t seen him in 10 years. That’s insane. The last time I saw him was in December of 2012 and, you know, I miss him and I miss working him. He was super easy to work — he was a lot like me actually, I thought, very detail-oriented.

Other AEW guys he would like to work with:

I do see some guys out there. MJF pops to mind — I think he’s very talented. There’s a kid in AEW called Dante Martin who’s just, like, a really great high flyer and it kind of reminds me of the matches I would have on the independents with guys who are really good high flyers, so just strictly based on in-ring, I think, just if we were working an indie in front of 300 people.

