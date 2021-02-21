WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke to Sportskeeda to hype up this evening’s Elimination Chamber pay per view, where Zayn will be competing inside the chamber matchup for an opportunity to face Universal champion Roman Reigns later in the evening. During the interview Zayn would be asked about taking time off during the COVID-19 outbreak, a decision he believes was correct but admits it was difficult to ask for.

Now, we know so much more about COVID-19, we know so much more about the pandemic and everything. But at the time in March, there was a lot of uncertainty. We really didn’t know what the deal was, and I had some family circumstances that, at the time, it made sense to not go in. Wrestlers are already hardwired not to say no, you give me a task and I’m gonna nail it, that sort of… there’s a pride to the performer in that. So, anytime, you opt out of something, it’s already difficult enough, and then on top of it, on the biggest stage imaginable. I mean, I would have trouble turning down independent bookings for 200 bucks, let alone, telling Vince McMahon, I can’t come into work, it was extremely, extremely difficult for so many reasons.

You can check out Zayn’s full comments below.