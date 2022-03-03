WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn recently appeared on the Montreal 690 program to hype up WWE’s March 6th live event in Quebec, as well as discuss his current rivalry with Jackass star, Johnny Knoxville. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Knoxville is very easygoing and easy to get along with:

Well, it depends on how you actually look at it [Zayn laughed when asked if he actually likes Johnny Knoxville or is he a pain to deal with]. But, I will say this: In my limited experience with being in WWE and working with celebrities and there’s only been a handful that I’ve really interacted with. But I’ll say this: He’s very, very easy and easygoing and I do think he’s kind of a natural fit. You know, any time he’s come out, he’s gotten amazing responses from the audience, more than I’ve seen from any other celebrity that we’ve had because WWE fans are very, very passionate and they don’t always take kindly to outsiders who are not from WWE.

How WWE fans can be protective, but they are very supportive of Knoxville:

I feel like it’s a protective thing. Like, ‘This is our thing, get out of it. We don’t want you here. We just want wrestling.’ Sometimes it can be like that. You know, I saw them boo Jon Stewart who’s like the nicest, funniest man in the world and he got booed out of the building; Jon Stewart, so for them to respond the way they did to Johnny Knoxville, every single time, I mean, I’ve been in the ring for all of them and they’re just really, really loud, deafening ovations so he’s just — there’s something about him, maybe there’s a certain authenticity and they feel like he’s — it’s just such a natural fit with him and WWE that it makes sense and even if I don’t necessarily like him, it’s still fun to be a part of.

