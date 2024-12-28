WWE is pulling out all the stops for their debut episode of Raw on Netflix.

So much so that they pushed back two big main events originally planned for WrestleMania 41.

Sami Zayn told the Battleground podcast that the CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat bouts announced for WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6, were originally planned for WrestleMania 41.

“Well, just to give you a little bit of insight, I suppose, to the heaviness of just the two matches that you listed, I will tell you that I heard rumblings about both of those matches being WrestleMania matches,” Zayn said. “So the fact that they’re on the Netflix premiere tells you what a big deal this is.

Zayn continued, “WWE, say what you all about them, they go all out when it’s time to go all out, and they’re going all out for this Netflix thing. I don’t know how it’s going to change the game, but it’s definitely going to be a game-changer.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)