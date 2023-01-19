Over the last year, one of the highlights of WWE TV has been The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso & Solo Sikoa).

The group has been heavily featured on Raw and SmackDown. A ‘Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony’ at Raw 30 on January 23rd has been booked.

Zayn was interviewed by The Detroit News and Zayn mentioned that being as close as he is to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title makes the idea of winning the title realistic.

“When you get this close and you’re in the in the periphery of the WWE Title, it makes you think, well, I’m already here, maybe winning it’s not totally unrealistic. That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else. If it happens, awesome. If it doesn’t happen, it still would have all been awesome. I mean really, since I can’t even tell you how early into my career, probably three years in, I remember thinking, well, this is it, it can’t get better than this. And then somehow each year, it just kept getting bigger and bigger. You would think I would learn at this point to stop saying it, but I am also content with everything I’ve done. I don’t want to be the type of person who feels like, oh, there’s a void unless I get this next thing, and if I don’t accomplish this, I’m a failure or my career was a failure. Whatever happens, I’m good. It could end tomorrow, and knock on wood, I really hope it doesn’t, but I would feel very complete and very satisfied with everything I’ve ever done. At this point, everything’s gravy.”

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Zayn wrestled Kevin Owens. The match ended in a no contest after The Usos interfered and took out Owens.