Kevin Owens unleashed his anger on Sami Zayn, brutally attacking his former friend during Monday Night RAW.

Fresh off a humiliating defeat to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2025, Owens still bore the bruises from that match when he blindsided Zayn after Punk secured his place in the Elimination Chamber by defeating The Honorary Uce.

Owens delivered a Package Piledriver to Zayn, leaving him incapacitated to close out the show.

According to fans in attendance, officials rushed to the ring after RAW went off the air and checked on Zayn. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was then stretchered out of the arena.

Officials tend to Sami Zayn as #WWERAW goes off air tonight.

Indi Hartwell’s first post-WWE match is set.

Renegades of Wrestling took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Hartwell, who became a free agent on January 31st, will be appearing at their ‘We Are Renegades’ event in Melbourne on March 9th.

"For the first time in six years, @indi_hartwell will compete in her hometown of Melbourne as she returns to Australia for #WeAreRenegades at the Northcote Theatre on March 9!

Tickets & limited VIP Meet & Greet passes are available now!

For the first time in six years, @indi_hartwell will compete in her hometown of Melbourne as she returns to Australia for #WeAreRenegades at the Northcote Theatre on March 9! Tickets & limited VIP Meet & Greet passes are available now! 🎟️ https://t.co/WFM5RieqtE pic.twitter.com/Ab17vVszcP — Renegades of Wrestling (@ROWrestlingAU) February 3, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable headed off to master the mysterious arts of lucha libre. A couple of weeks ago, Gable obtained contact details from Dominik Mysterio to help him deal with luchadors.

On the February 3rd show, Gable appeared in a backstage segment where he announced that he would leave his American Made teammates to embark on a journey to learn how to tackle lucha libre.

During a recent interview with “MuscleManMalcolm,” WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus named her two favorite WWE Women’s Championship wins. She said,

“Oh my gosh, that’s a tough question. My first one will always be special because I did not expect it, it was one of those things where, I didn’t know if I was ready, I didn’t know if I could have the responsibility put on my back because we were just bringing back the women’s division. So that’s very special to me.”

She continued, “Also my last win, good bookend because it was bittersweet, it was an ending. But it was the beginning of the next chapter of my life, retirement, we use that term loosely, clearly, but both very special, being hometown and with Lita and all that stuff, all the good elements.”