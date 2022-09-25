Sami Zayn received the title of “Honorary Uce” from Roman Reigns during a segment on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Following hints that The Bloodline might turn on Zayn, he was given the Honorary Uce t-shirt.

AJ Styles took to Twitter to mock Zayn for promoting his new t-shirt. Zayn is teasingly traveling to Monday’s WWE Raw with Solo Sikoa to confront Styles.

Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear)

Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out. Oh, and I don’t travel alone.

Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa https://t.co/wBpvBU1sJd — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 25, 2022

Here is the current card for the show:

– Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

– Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY

– Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

– Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Alpha Academy