Sami Zayn took some time to reflect on a good memory of Jon Huber, also known as Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE.

The former AEW TNT Champion passed away last Saturday due to a non-COVID-related lung issue.

He did so on Twitter where he told a story with the beloved pro wrestler in 2013 at a beach. He also shared a few photos of Huber at the beach. Zayn wrote the following:

“May 2013, Tampa. Great beach day. To pop the boys I went around telling women I was a single dad & Brodie Jr. was my son. Brodie emerged from the sea, tall, jacked, long hair & crazy beard, so all day I referred to him as ‘The Mighty Poseidon’ & he held Brodie Jr. to the heavens.”