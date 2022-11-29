WWE has announced a special post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FS1 for this Friday. As noted, the episode is airing on FS1 due to the NCAA’s PAC-12 Championship game airing on FOX.

WWE noted during RAW that The Bloodline will be on Friday’s SmackDown for a segment that will see Sami Zayn become an official family member following the WarGames main event this past Saturday night.

Below is the current line-up for Friday’s SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, along with a new promo:

* Fallout from Survivor Series

* World Cup finals: Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Sami Zayn becomes an official member of The Bloodline’s family

