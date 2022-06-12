Sami Zayn made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he had a conversation with Graves about how things can be chaotic in WWE. There have weekly reports about how plans change all the time in WWE. Both men agreed that they think Vince McMahon likes the chaos.

Graves: We say this all the time, things can go crazy on a regular basis, a weekly basis, it happens. We are there, every week, things are constantly in flux and constantly changing. Why is that? Because we have the best team and crew on planet earth and despite all the changes and chaos and variables, we are going to go out and get the job done. Things are constantly changing, but even when something gets blown up, right in the middle of the show, welp, we’ll figure it out and course correct. Between the talent on-screen and the amazing crew backstage and at ringside and every aspect of this business, when we converge and we’re on the same page, you can’t touch it.

Zayn: There are times when I’m frustrated with it, when things are going awry, and I’m frustrated and I’m about to go out and I go, ‘this just shouldn’t happen. This should be the week where it all explodes to where it never happens again.’ It never happens, we always pull it off. It’s a testament to how talented everybody is. It’s crazy. This shouldn’t work, but it does. Just once, I’d love for it to not work so we go, ‘guys, we can’t keep operating this way. We need to have things set beforehand, we can’t have it this close to the wire.’ No, we always pull it off, that’s why it keeps happening.

Graves: Exactly, nothing will ever change until something goes wrong, but the way everyone is firing on all cylinders, nothing truly goes wrong. It’s the beauty of live TV. There was a few weeks back, you’ll know what I’m alluding to, when things changed in a very drastic manner on Monday Night Raw and I walked back through the curtain and I walked up to our fearless leader [Vince McMahon] and he had a grin on his face. ‘Hey, it’s live TV, nothing can go wrong, right?’ He just laughed and shook my hand and went about his business.

Zayn: I think he secretly loves it. He loves the chaos.

Graves: I think he does too. It keeps the crew on their toes.