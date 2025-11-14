An update has been announced for tonight’s stacked episode of WWE SmackDown in “The Empire State.”

Heading into the November 14 episode of WWE SmackDown at MVP Arena in Albany, New York, the official WWE website has updated their preview for the show.

In the updated preview, it was confirmed that former WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn will be in the house tonight.

And he has a special message for a certain someone.

“Though not medically cleared last week, Sami Zayn still charged the ring in an attempt to finally get his hands on Solo Sikoa and The MFTs,” the updated WWE SmackDown preview at WWE.com read. “Now, Zayn has a message for Sikoa. Find out what chaos is in store, Friday at 8e/7c on SmackDown on USA.”

Also advertised for the 11/14 episode of WWE SmackDown are a pair of matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine who will share the ring with John Cena in his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Those two matches will see The Miz go one-on-one against ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, while “The Mega Star” LA Knight will square off against a mystery opponent.

Additionally, tonight’s WWE blue brand prime time Friday night program in upstate New York will feature new WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill going one-on-one against B-Fab in women’s non-title action.

