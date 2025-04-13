– As things currently stand, top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is scheduled to miss this year’s WrestleMania 41 two-night premium live event on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– The following writers worked the three primary promo segments from the April 11, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown in Seattle, WA.

* Randy Orton promo: Colin Clark

* Drew McIntyre/Damian Priest promo: Cristian Scovell

* Cody Rhodes promo: Michael Kirshenbaum

– WWE SmackDown General Manager and WWE producer Nick Aldis served as the producer for the pair of matches held for future episodes of WWE Speed on X at the aforementioned 4/11 SmackDown show in Seattle. Aldis helped put together the Alex Shelley vs. Wes Lee match for the upcoming WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament on the men’s side, as well as the Sol Ruca vs. Candice LeRae match for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship scheduled for this coming Wednesday, April 16, 2025. For a spoiler on the outcome of the women’s title tilt planned for 4/16, click here.

– WWE is streaming WrestleMania VI from April 1, 1990 on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel today. The show features the iconic champion versus champion main event, which saw Ultimate Warrior end the legendary title reign of longtime WWE Champion Hulk Hogan.

– On Saturday, the WWE Vault YouTube channel also released the complete WrestleMania X show from March 20, 1994. The show featured the memorable Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart brother versus brother opener, and Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna main event for the WWE Championship, as well as the iconic Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon ladder match to unify the WWE Intercontinental Championships.