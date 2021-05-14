The Algemeiner’s Dexter Van Zile reports that WWE, FOX and NBCUniversal have been contacted over recent tweets Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei) made about the ongoing Israeli – Palestinian conflict.

Zayn tweeted a few days back and wrote, “There is no viable moral defense for stealing people’s homes based on their ethnicity. #FreePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah”

Zayn then responded to a pro-Israel tweet from politician Andrew Yang earlier this week, where Yang said he stands with the people of Israel in condemning the Hamas terrorists, adding that the people of New York City will always stand with the people of Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.

Zayn responded, “Maybe not the most tasteful statement to make within hours of Israel bombing Gaza and killing 20 Palestinians, 9 of whom were children. But then again I’m not a soulless piece of shit politician so what do I know?”

Van Zile, who is a Shillman Research Fellow for the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting & Analysis, wrote in his Thursday column how Zayn used “his WWE-trademarked identity to broadcast misinformation that is helping to incite what some experts are describing as a ‘Third Intifada’ in the Holy Land.”

Van Zile also noted that WWE, NBCU and FOX have not responded to queries regarding Zayn’s anti-Israel comments.

“Sebei’s corporate sponsors, WWE, NBCUniversal and Fox, which broadcast his appearances, aren’t responding to queries regarding his anti-Israel propaganda on Twitter. Sebei appears every single week on Fox broadcast television on the show ‘WWE Smackdown.’,” Van Zile wrote.

Van Zile also revealed that Zayn has not responded to inquiries on his Twitter account.

“Sebei has not responded to an attempt to reach out to him via his Twitter account. And his corporate employers seemingly have no issue with his behavior, as he continues to Tweet anti-Israel lies (and implicit support for Palestinian violence) on a regular basis,” Van Zile wrote.

Some fans have taken to Twitter today to support Zayn with the “#WeSupportSamiZayn” hashtag after it was revealed that WWE, NBCU and FOX were contacted. One tweet asked fans to reply with their favorite Zayn moment or match. As seen below, Van Zile responded with a graphic that labels Zayn as a fake wrestler, comparing him to Navid Afkari, an Iranian wrestler who was executed by the Iranian regime after allegedly killing a security guard during the 2018 Iranian protests.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets from Zayn and Van Zile below:

There is no viable moral defense for stealing people’s homes based on their ethnicity.#FreePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 10, 2021

Maybe not the most tasteful statement to make within hours of Israel bombing Gaza and killing 20 Palestinians, 9 of whom were children. But then again I’m not a soulless piece of shit politician so what do I know? — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 11, 2021

Who's Who re the Middle East. https://t.co/cc1UlpI1W3 — Dexter Van Zile (@dextervanzile) May 14, 2021

