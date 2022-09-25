WWE issued the following press release announcing that AJ Styles will go one-on-one with Sami Zayn on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw from Edmonton Alberta Canada following a Twitter exchange between the two top stars. Full details are below.

During a back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend, Sami Zayn took exception to ridicule by AJ Styles having to do with the “Honorary Uce” T-Shirt that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gifted The Master Strategist on SmackDown.

Styles initially wrote:

Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic https://t.co/IWXmfeTVAo — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 24, 2022

Zayn took offense to the post and responded to The Phenomenal One with the suggestion that he might have to journey to Raw on Monday to sort matters out with The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa at his side:

Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear)

Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out. Oh, and I don’t travel alone.

Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa https://t.co/wBpvBU1sJd — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 25, 2022

Styles was more than happy to accommodate The Honorary Uce:

Sami, you have me shaking. Shaking in the boots that have garnered me the respect of the entire wrestling world. Bring the kid.

Bring your dumb shirt… sorry your dumb gift shirt.

See you on Monday at #WWERaw. https://t.co/IWXmffbwYY — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 25, 2022

After a result of their heated exchange, Styles will now go head-to-head with Zayn on the red brand. Don’t miss all the action of Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!