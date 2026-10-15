Sami Zayn has another Undisputed WWE Championship defense on the horizon, and it could have major implications for WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE recently announced via social media that Zayn will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at the October 19 episode of WWE Raw from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The announcement comes as Zayn is currently scheduled to face World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on November 7. Should Rhodes defeat Zayn, it could potentially change the championship showdown planned for the upcoming premium live event.

Zayn captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from CM Punk on the September 11 episode of SmackDown. He has successfully defended the title once during his current reign, defeating Kevin Owens on September 18.

The upcoming match against Rhodes would mark his second championship defense since regaining the gold.

Earlier this year, Zayn defeated Rhodes and Gunther to capture his first WWE Championship. That reign lasted just nine days before Punk returned and defeated him to claim the title.

One notable detail regarding the newly announced championship match is that WWE has not yet clarified whether Zayn vs. Rhodes will take place during the televised portion of Raw or as an untelevised dark match.

It’s worth noting that based on WWE’s advertising patterns, such as using talent from opposing brands, as well as indicators in graphics in promotional posts on social media, such as the one embedded below regarding the Zayn-Rhodes match on the 10/19 Raw, the bout appears to be a non-televised dark match exclusively for the live crowd.

Other matches and appearances currently advertised for the October 19 show include the return of “The OTC” Roman Reigns and a singles match featuring Joe Hendry against JD McDonagh.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.